94 Apartments for rent in Broadstone, Folsom, CA
25 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
25 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 Unit Available
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone Shopping Center! Located in a gated
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.
1 Unit Available
902 Rathbone Circle
902 Rathbone Circle, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1574 sqft
Fireplace in living room, Wood Laminate and Carpeting - This single story home has an optional 4th bedroom/den/office option and two full baths. Attached garage. Wood laminate flooring and carpeting. Inside laundry area.
1 Unit Available
1376 Hartley Way
1376 Hartley Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1327 sqft
1376 Hartley Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, large lot, central air and heat, 2 gar garage, Modern kitchen with tile flooring and loads of cabinet and counter space and nook
1 Unit Available
108 Sedgeford Ct
108 Sedgeford Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1757 sqft
108 Sedgeford Ct Available 08/15/20 Fabulous Folsom Home - 108 Sedgeford Ct "Fabulous Broadstone Home" This is a bedroom 4 bath 2 story home with approx. 1757 sf.
Results within 1 mile of Broadstone
3 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
6 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
3 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
1 Unit Available
136 Dunstable Way
136 Dunstable Way, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2628 sqft
- Cool Pool! Great Location - close to Oak Chan Elementary, Castle Park and Folsom Community College.
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
Results within 5 miles of Broadstone
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
6 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
7 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
12 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
10 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
4 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
4 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
3 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home. Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
4 Units Available
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community.
