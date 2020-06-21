All apartments in Folsom
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

226 Pacific Oak Court

226 Pacific Oak Court · (916) 353-1900
Location

226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Pacific Oak Court · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1159 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf. Nice master with private master bath and walk in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom. Kitchen has tile counters and gas stove, dining area, nice living room with fireplace. Maintenance free back yard with gate leading to pond and trails. HOA maintains front yard. 2 car garage with opener. Tenants pay all utilities, 12 month lease, Avail 5/10/2018. *Pets negotiable. Rent = $2195.00 Deposit = $2500. Take Folsom and turn right on Natoma Station then left of Oak Villa, right on Pacific Oak.

(RLNE3990951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Pacific Oak Court have any available units?
226 Pacific Oak Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Pacific Oak Court have?
Some of 226 Pacific Oak Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Pacific Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
226 Pacific Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Pacific Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Pacific Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 226 Pacific Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 226 Pacific Oak Court does offer parking.
Does 226 Pacific Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Pacific Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Pacific Oak Court have a pool?
No, 226 Pacific Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 226 Pacific Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 226 Pacific Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Pacific Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Pacific Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Pacific Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Pacific Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
