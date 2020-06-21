226 Pacific Oak Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf. Nice master with private master bath and walk in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom. Kitchen has tile counters and gas stove, dining area, nice living room with fireplace. Maintenance free back yard with gate leading to pond and trails. HOA maintains front yard. 2 car garage with opener. Tenants pay all utilities, 12 month lease, Avail 5/10/2018. *Pets negotiable. Rent = $2195.00 Deposit = $2500. Take Folsom and turn right on Natoma Station then left of Oak Villa, right on Pacific Oak.



(RLNE3990951)