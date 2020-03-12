Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school locations.

Open floor plan with distinct living and family rooms. The cabinet lined kitchen is open to the living room with fireplace. Plenty of windows let in a lot of indirect light and have great views of the backyard.

Master bedroom suite is located on the opposite side of the house from the guest rooms.



Small Pets Negotiable with increased security deposit.(breed restrictions and quantity restrictions apply).

Tenant to pay all utilities.

Tenant to provide own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

No Smoking!



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 07/07/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of work.



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!



All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



(RLNE2375407)