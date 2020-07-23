152 Colner Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Folsom, CA.



Spacious and bright interior with tile/carpet flooring, recessed lighting, and many windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage, and brand-new stainless steel appliances: freezer, refrigerator, burner stove with oven range hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and trash compactor. Enclosed shower stalls, vanity cabinets, and bathtub furnished its elegant bathrooms. Central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air/gas heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room upstairs are also included in the rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed in the house. Lucky renters can enjoy using the shared pool, clubhouse, and playground. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and on-street parking. Outside, a yard, backyard, and patio with a wood deck. The tenant must do the basic cleaning and/or maintenance of the yard.



Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover the solar panel system.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=27SQECBvJrz



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Ernie Sheldon Park, Steeplechase Mini Park, and Natoma Station Mini Park A.

Bus lines:

30 FSL - 0.3 mile

10 FSL - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Gold Downtown – Folsom - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



