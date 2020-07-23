All apartments in Folsom
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Colner Circle, Folsom, CA 95630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
This pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Folsom, CA.

Spacious and bright interior with tile/carpet flooring, recessed lighting, and many windows with blinds. The nice kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets with lots of storage, and brand-new stainless steel appliances: freezer, refrigerator, burner stove with oven range hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and trash compactor. Enclosed shower stalls, vanity cabinets, and bathtub furnished its elegant bathrooms. Central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and forced-air/gas heating for climate control. In-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room upstairs are also included in the rent. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed in the house. Lucky renters can enjoy using the shared pool, clubhouse, and playground. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and on-street parking. Outside, a yard, backyard, and patio with a wood deck. The tenant must do the basic cleaning and/or maintenance of the yard.

Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover the solar panel system.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=27SQECBvJrz

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Ernie Sheldon Park, Steeplechase Mini Park, and Natoma Station Mini Park A.
Bus lines:
30 FSL - 0.3 mile
10 FSL - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Gold Downtown – Folsom - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

