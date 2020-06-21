Amenities
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances which includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and granite counters, Breakfast nook. Spacious living room with fire place. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. 2 car tandem garage, Beautiful Community Pool. Owner pays water, sewer and trash, 12 month lease, *Pets negotiable. Avail 7/1/2020 Rent = $1995, Deposit = $2300 Take Iron Point to Vessona.
