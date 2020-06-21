All apartments in Folsom
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle

1411 Vessona Circle · (916) 353-1900
Location

1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA 95630
Broadstone

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 Vessona Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances which includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and granite counters, Breakfast nook. Spacious living room with fire place. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer. 2 car tandem garage, Beautiful Community Pool. Owner pays water, sewer and trash, 12 month lease, *Pets negotiable. Avail 7/1/2020 Rent = $1995, Deposit = $2300 Take Iron Point to Vessona.

(RLNE2175861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Vessona Circle have any available units?
1411 Vessona Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1411 Vessona Circle have?
Some of 1411 Vessona Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Vessona Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Vessona Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Vessona Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Vessona Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Vessona Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Vessona Circle does offer parking.
Does 1411 Vessona Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 Vessona Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Vessona Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Vessona Circle has a pool.
Does 1411 Vessona Circle have accessible units?
No, 1411 Vessona Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Vessona Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Vessona Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Vessona Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Vessona Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
