2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Broadstone
21 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Broadstone
23 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
American River Canyon
7 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
300 Moon Circle #333 Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1314 sqft
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.
Results within 1 mile of Folsom
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6412 Benning Street
6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Folsom
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
