Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Folsom apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
24 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 07:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Folsom
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1780 Langholm Way
1780 Langholm Way, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2942 sqft
4 Bdrm, 3 Bath on Empire Ranch Golf Course - Views of Empire Ranch Golf Course - This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 bath property is 2942sqft, two stories, inside laundry room, remote 4th bdrm on lower floor w/ full bathroom nearby.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek Estates South
136 Dunstable Way
136 Dunstable Way, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2628 sqft
- Cool Pool! Great Location - close to Oak Chan Elementary, Castle Park and Folsom Community College.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone Shopping Center! Located in a gated

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Natomas Heights
100 Fargo Way
100 Fargo Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1155 sqft
Charming Home in Folsom - This adorable 3-bedroom home features a long driveway plus 2 car garage. It is conveniently located near shopping & freeways.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
American River Canyon
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
902 Rathbone Circle
902 Rathbone Circle, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1574 sqft
Fireplace in living room, Wood Laminate and Carpeting - This single story home has an optional 4th bedroom/den/office option and two full baths. Attached garage. Wood laminate flooring and carpeting. Inside laundry area.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Natomas Heights
106 Montrose Ct.
106 Montrose Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
106 Montrose Ct. Available 08/08/20 Cute Home in Culdesac - A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with approx. 1100 sf.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek Estates
111 Econome Court
111 Econome Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1195 sqft
111 Econome Court Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Willow Creek Estates Home in Folsom - This home is at the end of a long quiet court. Large park-like landscaped backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
1376 Hartley Way
1376 Hartley Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1327 sqft
1376 Hartley Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, large lot, central air and heat, 2 gar garage, Modern kitchen with tile flooring and loads of cabinet and counter space and nook

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
American River Canyon
200 Oak Canyon Way
200 Oak Canyon Way, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
200 Oak Canyon Way Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous American River Canyon Home - 200 Oak Canyon Dr. "Gorgeous American River Canyon Home" A 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2708 sf. Formal living room, Formal Dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
108 Sedgeford Ct
108 Sedgeford Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1757 sqft
108 Sedgeford Ct Available 08/15/20 Fabulous Folsom Home - 108 Sedgeford Ct "Fabulous Broadstone Home" This is a bedroom 4 bath 2 story home with approx. 1757 sf.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Parkway
1698 Bowen Drive
1698 Bowen Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
670 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath - Empire Ranch, Now Available - High speed Xfinity Wi-Fi Internet Cable & HBO Electricity Gas Garbage Water Landscaping Neighborhood patrol Entryway security camera ncluded Amenities: Washer & Gas Dryer Gas Stove & Range Microwave New
City Guide for Folsom, CA

"There's people who live life authentically and there's people who live a life of fabrication. And it begins with the question of how you're gonna do your time. And these are observations I made about Folsom." (Michael Mann)

Folsom is a suburb of Sacramento and home to more than 70,000 people. Originally called Granite City, this town was renamed for its founder, Joseph Folsom, who moved here to search for gold. When Folsom died in 1855, the citizens were not rich from gold, but they were well-off due to Folsom's insistence that the railroad be built here to connect his town with Sacramento. Now, Folsom is home to an infamous prison, Rainbow Bridge, and the Johnny Cash Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Folsom, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Folsom apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

