127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA

Finding an apartment in Folsom that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.

Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.

1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Oak Court
226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1159 sqft
226 Pacific Oak Court Available 06/20/20 Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf.

Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2204 Homestead Hills Court
2204 Homestead Hills Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1687 sqft
2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school

Broadstone
1 Unit Available
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1314 sqft
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf.

1 Unit Available
273 Barnhill Dr.
273 Barnhill Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2009 sqft
273 Barnhill Dr. Available 08/15/20 273 Barnhill Dr."Gorgeous Home with View" - A 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2009 s.f. Huge great room that opens to kitchen. Desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath.

1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &

1 Unit Available
2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103
2003 Ferry Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1746 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Broadstone
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.

American River Canyon
1 Unit Available
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.

Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
Results within 1 mile of Folsom
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
City Guide for Folsom, CA

"There's people who live life authentically and there's people who live a life of fabrication. And it begins with the question of how you're gonna do your time. And these are observations I made about Folsom." (Michael Mann)

Folsom is a suburb of Sacramento and home to more than 70,000 people. Originally called Granite City, this town was renamed for its founder, Joseph Folsom, who moved here to search for gold. When Folsom died in 1855, the citizens were not rich from gold, but they were well-off due to Folsom's insistence that the railroad be built here to connect his town with Sacramento. Now, Folsom is home to an infamous prison, Rainbow Bridge, and the Johnny Cash Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Folsom, CA

Finding an apartment in Folsom that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

