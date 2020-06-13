127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Folsom, CA
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 45
1 of 27
1 of 49
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 47
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 11
"There's people who live life authentically and there's people who live a life of fabrication. And it begins with the question of how you're gonna do your time. And these are observations I made about Folsom." (Michael Mann)
Folsom is a suburb of Sacramento and home to more than 70,000 people. Originally called Granite City, this town was renamed for its founder, Joseph Folsom, who moved here to search for gold. When Folsom died in 1855, the citizens were not rich from gold, but they were well-off due to Folsom's insistence that the railroad be built here to connect his town with Sacramento. Now, Folsom is home to an infamous prison, Rainbow Bridge, and the Johnny Cash Trail. See more
Finding an apartment in Folsom that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.