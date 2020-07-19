All apartments in Folsom
1376 Hartley Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1376 Hartley Way

1376 Hartley Way · (916) 790-0795
Location

1376 Hartley Way, Folsom, CA 95630
Broadstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1376 Hartley Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,430

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1376 Hartley Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, large lot, central air and heat, 2 gar garage, Modern kitchen with tile flooring and loads of cabinet and counter space and nook area. Great room with fireplace and sun filled windows. Near parks, shopping and sports complex, freeways and schools.

No pets.

1 year lease.

Deposit is equal to one month rent.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Landscaping included.

Renters insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Hartley Way have any available units?
1376 Hartley Way has a unit available for $2,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1376 Hartley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Hartley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Hartley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Hartley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 1376 Hartley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Hartley Way offers parking.
Does 1376 Hartley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Hartley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Hartley Way have a pool?
No, 1376 Hartley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Hartley Way have accessible units?
No, 1376 Hartley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Hartley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Hartley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1376 Hartley Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1376 Hartley Way has units with air conditioning.
