All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 106 Montrose Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
106 Montrose Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

106 Montrose Ct.

106 Montrose Court · (916) 353-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Montrose Court, Folsom, CA 95630
Natomas Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Montrose Ct. · Avail. Aug 8

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
106 Montrose Ct. Available 08/08/20 Cute Home in Culdesac - A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with approx. 1100 sf. Beautiful hardwood floors, nice living room with wood burning fireplace, Master bedroom with private bath, large indoor laundry room. 2 car garage. Large fenced back yard, *Pets negotiable, Tenants pay all utilities, 12 month lease, Avail. 8/8/2020 Rent = $1995 Deposit $2300. Take E. Bidwell and turn left on Montrose then left on Montrose Ct.

We currently are not showing any occupied units due to the coronavirus. Please let us know if you are interested in seeing the inside and our rental agent Miranda will contact you as soon as the property is vacant. You are welcome to submit your applications without seeing the property but please remember that if you choose to not rent the property, your application fees are non-refundable.

(RLNE1949176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Montrose Ct. have any available units?
106 Montrose Ct. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Montrose Ct. have?
Some of 106 Montrose Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Montrose Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
106 Montrose Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Montrose Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 106 Montrose Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Folsom.
Does 106 Montrose Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 106 Montrose Ct. offers parking.
Does 106 Montrose Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Montrose Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Montrose Ct. have a pool?
No, 106 Montrose Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 106 Montrose Ct. have accessible units?
No, 106 Montrose Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Montrose Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Montrose Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Montrose Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Montrose Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 106 Montrose Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pools
Folsom Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone
American River Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity