106 Montrose Ct. Available 08/08/20 Cute Home in Culdesac - A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with approx. 1100 sf. Beautiful hardwood floors, nice living room with wood burning fireplace, Master bedroom with private bath, large indoor laundry room. 2 car garage. Large fenced back yard, *Pets negotiable, Tenants pay all utilities, 12 month lease, Avail. 8/8/2020 Rent = $1995 Deposit $2300. Take E. Bidwell and turn left on Montrose then left on Montrose Ct.



We currently are not showing any occupied units due to the coronavirus. Please let us know if you are interested in seeing the inside and our rental agent Miranda will contact you as soon as the property is vacant. You are welcome to submit your applications without seeing the property but please remember that if you choose to not rent the property, your application fees are non-refundable.



