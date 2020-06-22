2076 Fuerte Lane

Amenities
Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY
REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO!
For more info call Larry (562) 900-3888
or Kathy (949) 510-2061
FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.
This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Custom home sits on a
17,400 sq ft lot and offers 2876 sq ft of Living space
which is perfect for entertaining and large enough for
family gatherings inside or out.
FIRST FLOOR FEATURES: Kitchen with Granite
Countertops, Oak Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel
Appliances including Cooktop and Double Oven,
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Walk in Food pantry.
Step Down Family Room/Den off kitchen with full
Oak Wet Bar, large Rock Wall Fireplace and wood
shutters that open to a Fantastic Patio Area and Yard.
Off the kitchen is raised Dining Room with Fireplace.
2nd Master Bedroom downstairs with full bath and
Mirrored closet doors & opens to Patio. 3rd large
Bedroom with built in cabinets and full bath. (This
Bedroom previously was 2 separate bedrooms and
could convert back making a 4 bedroom home)
Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters and laminate
Wood floors throughout home. 2 Air Cond Units.
Large attached 2 car garage with 3rd separate smaller
Garage for motorcycles, bikes, or even electric cart.
SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Vaulted Ceilings in
Master Suite with fireplace & built in cabinetry.
Also 2 story Custom Walk-in Closet with sliding
ladder for easy access. Magnificent Master Bath
with Jacuzzi Tub. Separate Laundry room with w/d
hookups & built in ironing Board & Cabinets.
Bedroom closets are cedar lined.
ALSO INCLUDED: Large covered Patio, Lush
Landscaping & a bridge & stair trail to a unique
Gazebo on backyard Hill overlooking wonderful
views of yard and Escondido. Gardener included.
$3,495 per mo - Now Available
(RLNE5851943)