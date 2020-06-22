2076 Fuerte Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Two Story Home in Escondido. - MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS SPACIOUS TWO STORY

REMODELED HOME WITH HUGE YARD AND PATIO!

For more info call Larry (562) 900-3888

or Kathy (949) 510-2061

FOR LEASE: 2076 Fuerte Ln Escondido, Ca.

This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Custom home sits on a

17,400 sq ft lot and offers 2876 sq ft of Living space

which is perfect for entertaining and large enough for

family gatherings inside or out.



FIRST FLOOR FEATURES: Kitchen with Granite

Countertops, Oak Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel

Appliances including Cooktop and Double Oven,

Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Walk in Food pantry.

Step Down Family Room/Den off kitchen with full

Oak Wet Bar, large Rock Wall Fireplace and wood

shutters that open to a Fantastic Patio Area and Yard.

Off the kitchen is raised Dining Room with Fireplace.

2nd Master Bedroom downstairs with full bath and

Mirrored closet doors & opens to Patio. 3rd large

Bedroom with built in cabinets and full bath. (This

Bedroom previously was 2 separate bedrooms and

could convert back making a 4 bedroom home)

Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters and laminate

Wood floors throughout home. 2 Air Cond Units.

Large attached 2 car garage with 3rd separate smaller

Garage for motorcycles, bikes, or even electric cart.



SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Vaulted Ceilings in

Master Suite with fireplace & built in cabinetry.

Also 2 story Custom Walk-in Closet with sliding

ladder for easy access. Magnificent Master Bath

with Jacuzzi Tub. Separate Laundry room with w/d

hookups & built in ironing Board & Cabinets.

Bedroom closets are cedar lined.



ALSO INCLUDED: Large covered Patio, Lush

Landscaping & a bridge & stair trail to a unique

Gazebo on backyard Hill overlooking wonderful

views of yard and Escondido. Gardener included.



$3,495 per mo - Now Available

For more info call Larry (562) 900-3888

or Kathy (949) 510-2061



(RLNE5851943)