1147 Amelia Place

This Beautiful two story 5 bedroom, plus bonus room and 3 full baths is ready for a large family with in walking distance from Rincon Middle School. This home is move in ready with plenty of room for large or extended family. Home has 1 bedroom downstairs and 1 full bath downstairs. Plenty of room to entertain with a Formal living room and formal dining area, large open family room with a fire place and open kitchen with large island and kitchenette area. A must see to appreciate.

Email sandiego4homes@gmail.com with any questions or to make arrangements to see it.