Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
1147 Amelia Place
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

1147 Amelia Place

1147 Amelia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Amelia Place, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This Beautiful two story 5 bedroom, plus bonus room and 3 full baths is ready for a large family with in walking distance from Rincon Middle School. This home is move in ready with plenty of room for large or extended family. Home has 1 bedroom downstairs and 1 full bath downstairs. Plenty of room to entertain with a Formal living room and formal dining area, large open family room with a fire place and open kitchen with large island and kitchenette area. A must see to appreciate.
Email sandiego4homes@gmail.com with any questions or to make arrangements to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Amelia Place have any available units?
1147 Amelia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 1147 Amelia Place currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Amelia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Amelia Place pet-friendly?
No, 1147 Amelia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 1147 Amelia Place offer parking?
No, 1147 Amelia Place does not offer parking.
Does 1147 Amelia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Amelia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Amelia Place have a pool?
No, 1147 Amelia Place does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Amelia Place have accessible units?
No, 1147 Amelia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Amelia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Amelia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 Amelia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 Amelia Place does not have units with air conditioning.

