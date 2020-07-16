All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 955 Saxony Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
955 Saxony Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

955 Saxony Road

955 Saxony Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

955 Saxony Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!!

LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3BR, 2BA tropical oasis comes with 2,265sq. ft. of living space. Open floor concept, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom upgrades throughout. Large windows offering great natural light while the master bedroom offers beautiful ocean and sunset views. This property surrounds you with lush, mature palm trees while relaxing under a grass roof palapa, or playing miniature golf in the privacy of your front yard. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

Walking distance to parks, shopping, restaurants and much more.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Open Floor Plan
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Hardwood Flooring
- Private Patio
- Partially Fenced Yard
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Dryer
- Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO:
YEAR BUILT: 2000

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available now
No pets
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for trash and gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)

HOW TO APPLY
Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household
We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Saxony Road have any available units?
955 Saxony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 955 Saxony Road have?
Some of 955 Saxony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Saxony Road currently offering any rent specials?
955 Saxony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Saxony Road pet-friendly?
No, 955 Saxony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 955 Saxony Road offer parking?
Yes, 955 Saxony Road offers parking.
Does 955 Saxony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Saxony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Saxony Road have a pool?
No, 955 Saxony Road does not have a pool.
Does 955 Saxony Road have accessible units?
No, 955 Saxony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Saxony Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Saxony Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Saxony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Saxony Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College