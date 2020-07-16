955 Saxony Road

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!!



LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3BR, 2BA tropical oasis comes with 2,265sq. ft. of living space. Open floor concept, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom upgrades throughout. Large windows offering great natural light while the master bedroom offers beautiful ocean and sunset views. This property surrounds you with lush, mature palm trees while relaxing under a grass roof palapa, or playing miniature golf in the privacy of your front yard. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!



Walking distance to parks, shopping, restaurants and much more.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Open Floor Plan

- Kitchen

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Hardwood Flooring

- Private Patio

- Partially Fenced Yard

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Dryer

- Washer



ADDITIONAL INFO:

YEAR BUILT: 2000



LEASE TERMS:

One year

Available now

No pets

Tenant to pay all utilities

Owner to pay for trash and gardener

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)



HOW TO APPLY

Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee

Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household

We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606