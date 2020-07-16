465 Villa Blanca Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Nestled just minutes from Downtown Encinitas, don't miss this remodeled 4Bdm 2.5Ba Two Story Home. You won't be disappointed when you walk thru the door! This wide open floorplan is freshly painted and has beautiful wood floors throughout the downstairs. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded counters, and island; stainless steel appliances. There are plenty of built-in and pantry space for all your cooking needs. The living room and family room are light & bright with recessed lightning, fireplace and 4" baseboard. Downstairs powder room plus easy access to the two car garage with plenty of working space. Upstairs living quarters with brand new carpet features an expansive master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath includes high-end vanity, finishes and tiled tub & shower. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private upgraded bathroom as well. The back yard features lush landscaping as well as a viewing deck with Private spa. Walking trails behind your home will get you to the beach in just a few minutes. Washer and dryer included! Pets with approval; Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord covers landscaping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,495, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.