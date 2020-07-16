All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 465 Villa Blanca Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
465 Villa Blanca Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:31 AM

465 Villa Blanca Court

465 Villa Blanca Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

465 Villa Blanca Court, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Nestled just minutes from Downtown Encinitas, don't miss this remodeled 4Bdm 2.5Ba Two Story Home. You won't be disappointed when you walk thru the door! This wide open floorplan is freshly painted and has beautiful wood floors throughout the downstairs. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded counters, and island; stainless steel appliances. There are plenty of built-in and pantry space for all your cooking needs. The living room and family room are light & bright with recessed lightning, fireplace and 4" baseboard. Downstairs powder room plus easy access to the two car garage with plenty of working space. Upstairs living quarters with brand new carpet features an expansive master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath includes high-end vanity, finishes and tiled tub & shower. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private upgraded bathroom as well. The back yard features lush landscaping as well as a viewing deck with Private spa. Walking trails behind your home will get you to the beach in just a few minutes. Washer and dryer included! Pets with approval; Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord covers landscaping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,495, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Villa Blanca Court have any available units?
465 Villa Blanca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 465 Villa Blanca Court have?
Some of 465 Villa Blanca Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Villa Blanca Court currently offering any rent specials?
465 Villa Blanca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Villa Blanca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Villa Blanca Court is pet friendly.
Does 465 Villa Blanca Court offer parking?
Yes, 465 Villa Blanca Court offers parking.
Does 465 Villa Blanca Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Villa Blanca Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Villa Blanca Court have a pool?
No, 465 Villa Blanca Court does not have a pool.
Does 465 Villa Blanca Court have accessible units?
No, 465 Villa Blanca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Villa Blanca Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Villa Blanca Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Villa Blanca Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Villa Blanca Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College