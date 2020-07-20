418 Summer View Cir

Amenities
Encinitas home in gated Summer View! - Enjoy ocean breezes from this 2 bedroom west-facing home in the gated community of Summer View. Walk/bike to downtown Encinitas, Moonlight beach, Encinitas library, the Coaster station and much more! Home features beautiful quartz countertops, electric fireplace, wall mount for TV, 2 spacious en-suite Master bedrooms, laundry upstairs, and a turf backyard perfect for lounging and BBQs! Community has pool, spa and tennis courts.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5177501)