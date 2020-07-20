All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

418 Summer View Cir

418 Summer View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

418 Summer View Circle, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Encinitas home in gated Summer View! - Enjoy ocean breezes from this 2 bedroom west-facing home in the gated community of Summer View. Walk/bike to downtown Encinitas, Moonlight beach, Encinitas library, the Coaster station and much more! Home features beautiful quartz countertops, electric fireplace, wall mount for TV, 2 spacious en-suite Master bedrooms, laundry upstairs, and a turf backyard perfect for lounging and BBQs! Community has pool, spa and tennis courts.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5177501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Summer View Cir have any available units?
418 Summer View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 418 Summer View Cir have?
Some of 418 Summer View Cir's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Summer View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
418 Summer View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Summer View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Summer View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 418 Summer View Cir offer parking?
No, 418 Summer View Cir does not offer parking.
Does 418 Summer View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Summer View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Summer View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 418 Summer View Cir has a pool.
Does 418 Summer View Cir have accessible units?
No, 418 Summer View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Summer View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Summer View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Summer View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Summer View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
