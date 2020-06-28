Amenities

326 Delage Dr Available 10/25/19 Encinitas Upscale Charm, Solar Equipped Home - Charming single-family rental home in the Encinitas Estates neighborhood in Encinitas, CA. This highly upgraded single-family home includes 2,840 SqFt with charming curb appeal. It is also a highly efficient and environmentally friendly home with LED lighting, solar panels, low-flush toilets, numerous sky-lights, and vinyl windows with double-pane glass throughout. The home features high-end amenities including a custom kitchen with vaulted ceilings, large family room and bonus room. The master bedroom and bathroom suite includes large closets, dual vanity, custom tile flooring, large soaking tub, and an elegant glass-enclosed shower. All bedrooms include closet organizers and bathrooms have glass shower enclosures, marble & granite counters, & tile surrounds. A second floor balcony has french doors opening to a tree-top valley view.



French doors open up to a large beautifully landscaped backyard with a patio area, waterfall, koi pond, Malibu outdoor lighting, wood-fired chimenea and propane fire pit. The attached 2-car garage has wall-mounted shelving and direct walk-in access to the home. Other features of the home include a landscaped walk-way to a formal front door entry, large formal dining room, air conditioning, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and wood, ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout. A laundry room includes washer, dryer, utility sink and ample storage. Furniture pictured is owner's and has been removed from the home. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, including gas and net electricity usage (above amount generated by solar panels). No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is situated in the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego beaches, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, La Costa Resort and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, Legoland, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



No Cats Allowed



