Encinitas, CA
326 Delage Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

326 Delage Dr

326 Delage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

326 Delage Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
326 Delage Dr Available 10/25/19 Encinitas Upscale Charm, Solar Equipped Home - Charming single-family rental home in the Encinitas Estates neighborhood in Encinitas, CA. This highly upgraded single-family home includes 2,840 SqFt with charming curb appeal. It is also a highly efficient and environmentally friendly home with LED lighting, solar panels, low-flush toilets, numerous sky-lights, and vinyl windows with double-pane glass throughout. The home features high-end amenities including a custom kitchen with vaulted ceilings, large family room and bonus room. The master bedroom and bathroom suite includes large closets, dual vanity, custom tile flooring, large soaking tub, and an elegant glass-enclosed shower. All bedrooms include closet organizers and bathrooms have glass shower enclosures, marble & granite counters, & tile surrounds. A second floor balcony has french doors opening to a tree-top valley view.

French doors open up to a large beautifully landscaped backyard with a patio area, waterfall, koi pond, Malibu outdoor lighting, wood-fired chimenea and propane fire pit. The attached 2-car garage has wall-mounted shelving and direct walk-in access to the home. Other features of the home include a landscaped walk-way to a formal front door entry, large formal dining room, air conditioning, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and wood, ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout. A laundry room includes washer, dryer, utility sink and ample storage. Furniture pictured is owner's and has been removed from the home. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, including gas and net electricity usage (above amount generated by solar panels). No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is situated in the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary, Oak Crest Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego beaches, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, La Costa Resort and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, Legoland, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3711138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Delage Dr have any available units?
326 Delage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 326 Delage Dr have?
Some of 326 Delage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Delage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
326 Delage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Delage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Delage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 326 Delage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 326 Delage Dr offers parking.
Does 326 Delage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Delage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Delage Dr have a pool?
No, 326 Delage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 326 Delage Dr have accessible units?
No, 326 Delage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Delage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Delage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Delage Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 Delage Dr has units with air conditioning.
