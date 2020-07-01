All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

3035 Via De Caballo

3035 Via De Caballo · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Via De Caballo, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Remodeled in 2017 this bright, open and private south facing twin home is turn key ready for your stay. 2 car garage, private gated courtyard and backs to open space. Owners will entertain from 3 months to a year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Via De Caballo have any available units?
3035 Via De Caballo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 3035 Via De Caballo have?
Some of 3035 Via De Caballo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Via De Caballo currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Via De Caballo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Via De Caballo pet-friendly?
No, 3035 Via De Caballo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 3035 Via De Caballo offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Via De Caballo offers parking.
Does 3035 Via De Caballo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3035 Via De Caballo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Via De Caballo have a pool?
No, 3035 Via De Caballo does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Via De Caballo have accessible units?
No, 3035 Via De Caballo does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Via De Caballo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Via De Caballo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 Via De Caballo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3035 Via De Caballo does not have units with air conditioning.

