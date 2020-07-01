Remodeled in 2017 this bright, open and private south facing twin home is turn key ready for your stay. 2 car garage, private gated courtyard and backs to open space. Owners will entertain from 3 months to a year.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3035 Via De Caballo have any available units?
3035 Via De Caballo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 3035 Via De Caballo have?
Some of 3035 Via De Caballo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Via De Caballo currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Via De Caballo is not currently offering any rent specials.