251 Chapalita Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

"MOVE IN SPECIAL"... LIGHT AND BRIGHT... ENCINITAS!!



Move in Special! $250.00 off your first months rent if a lease is signed by Dec. 1st.



This lovely 3BR, 2BA single story home is located in the heart of Encinitas and comes with 1,322sq. ft. of living space. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, central heat, and A/C. As you venture out back you are greeted with a lush, private backyard, accented with a pergola and patio. This home is complete with an attached two car garage and laundry area inside. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live the Encinitas dream. ACT NOW while it still lasts!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Kitchen

- Living Room w/ Open Floor Plan

- Dining Room

- Breakfast Nook

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Tile Flooring in Living Room and Kitchen

- Hardwood Flooring in Dining Room

- Carpet in Bedrooms

- Private Patio w/ Pergola

- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Back Yard

- Attached Two Car Garage



ADDITIONAL INFO:

YEAR BUILT: 1974



LEASE TERMS:

One year

Available now

No pets

Tenant to pay all utilities

Tenant must carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)



HOW TO APPLY

Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee

Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household

We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606