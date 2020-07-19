All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 251 Chapalita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
251 Chapalita Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

251 Chapalita Drive

251 Chapalita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

251 Chapalita Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
"MOVE IN SPECIAL"... LIGHT AND BRIGHT... ENCINITAS!!

Move in Special! $250.00 off your first months rent if a lease is signed by Dec. 1st.

This lovely 3BR, 2BA single story home is located in the heart of Encinitas and comes with 1,322sq. ft. of living space. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, central heat, and A/C. As you venture out back you are greeted with a lush, private backyard, accented with a pergola and patio. This home is complete with an attached two car garage and laundry area inside. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live the Encinitas dream. ACT NOW while it still lasts!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Kitchen
- Living Room w/ Open Floor Plan
- Dining Room
- Breakfast Nook
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Tile Flooring in Living Room and Kitchen
- Hardwood Flooring in Dining Room
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Private Patio w/ Pergola
- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Back Yard
- Attached Two Car Garage

ADDITIONAL INFO:
YEAR BUILT: 1974

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available now
No pets
Tenant to pay all utilities
Tenant must carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)

HOW TO APPLY
Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household
We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. If your application did not get processed then your application fee will be refunded.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Chapalita Drive have any available units?
251 Chapalita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 251 Chapalita Drive have?
Some of 251 Chapalita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Chapalita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
251 Chapalita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Chapalita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 251 Chapalita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 251 Chapalita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 251 Chapalita Drive offers parking.
Does 251 Chapalita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Chapalita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Chapalita Drive have a pool?
No, 251 Chapalita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 251 Chapalita Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 251 Chapalita Drive has accessible units.
Does 251 Chapalita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Chapalita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Chapalita Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 251 Chapalita Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College