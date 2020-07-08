All apartments in Encinitas
2487 Newcastle Avenue
2487 Newcastle Avenue

2487 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2487 Newcastle Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Charming Cardiff Beach House For Rent! - Just west of I-5 and a short walk from the beach this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cardiff home is ready for you! New fresh paint throughout. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Kitchen comes complete with refrigerator, oven, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Formal dining room with large bay windows make it nice and bright! Feel the ocean breeze while relaxing on the deck or taking a swim in your private pool. Close to freeways, beaches, shopping and more!

No Smoking
Renter's Insurance Required

Rent: $4,950
Deposit: $5,250
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Shown by appointment only. Please call 760-585-1700 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5663730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
2487 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 2487 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2487 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2487 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2487 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2487 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
No, 2487 Newcastle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2487 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2487 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2487 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2487 Newcastle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2487 Newcastle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2487 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

