Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace extra storage

CHARMING TWO BED ROOM ONE BATH WITH ONE CARPORT, FIRE PLACE AND PATIOS. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH 7 SKYLIGHTS. HIGH CEILING AND COOL ARCHITECTURE DESIGN. ONLY 4 UNIT IN COMPLEX. COIN LAUNDRY FACILITY IN THE COMMON AREA. EXTRA STORAGE ONE IN COMMON AREA. COURTESY REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. CLOSE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND THE 101.