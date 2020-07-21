1753 Caudor (Studio)

Amenities

Leucadia Guest Cottage - Furnished or Unfurnished - Beautiful one bedroom, two bath attached guest cottage with private deck and yard. All utilities and wifi included! New hard surface flooring, attached one-car garage, private washer/dryer, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and can be rented furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. Located at the end of a quiet street in north Leucadia east of I-5. Cottage is separated from owner's home by garage. Available now for a one-year lease. Deposit minimum one month's rent. Please do not disturb property owners.



