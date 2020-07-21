All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
1753 Caudor (Studio)
1753 Caudor (Studio)

1753 Caudor Street
Location

1753 Caudor Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Leucadia Guest Cottage - Furnished or Unfurnished - Beautiful one bedroom, two bath attached guest cottage with private deck and yard. All utilities and wifi included! New hard surface flooring, attached one-car garage, private washer/dryer, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and can be rented furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. Located at the end of a quiet street in north Leucadia east of I-5. Cottage is separated from owner's home by garage. Available now for a one-year lease. Deposit minimum one month's rent. Please do not disturb property owners.

(RLNE5034091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have any available units?
1753 Caudor (Studio) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have?
Some of 1753 Caudor (Studio)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Caudor (Studio) currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Caudor (Studio) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Caudor (Studio) pet-friendly?
No, 1753 Caudor (Studio) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) offer parking?
Yes, 1753 Caudor (Studio) offers parking.
Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 Caudor (Studio) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have a pool?
No, 1753 Caudor (Studio) does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have accessible units?
No, 1753 Caudor (Studio) does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Caudor (Studio) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Caudor (Studio) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Caudor (Studio) does not have units with air conditioning.
