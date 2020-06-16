All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104

1710 South El Camino Real · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1710 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us directly at (425 321 0364)

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This charming 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo unit is located in South El Camino Real in Encinitas, California. It boasts easy access to downtown Encinitas as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. The lot features a shared pool and beautiful tree-lined walkways.

Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Single-car covered parking is available.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby parks: Cardiff Sports Park and Ada Harris Park

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have any available units?
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have?
Some of 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 does offer parking.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity