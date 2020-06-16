1710 S El Camino Real Unit 104

Amenities

This charming 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo unit is located in South El Camino Real in Encinitas, California. It boasts easy access to downtown Encinitas as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. The lot features a shared pool and beautiful tree-lined walkways.



Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and HOA fees.



Additional Details:

Single-car covered parking is available.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Nearby parks: Cardiff Sports Park and Ada Harris Park



