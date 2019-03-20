1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25

Amenities
Encinitas townhome fully furnished - 1680 N. Coast Hwy Suite 25
$2200 May
$2600 June, July and August
$2400 September
Beautiful townhouse, less than 2 blocks from the beach of Encinitas.
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, very spacious dining room, living room and 3 large balconies.
The kitchen is fully equipped and the dining room is formal.
Your accommodations include wifi, linens and towels.
Washer/dryer in the garage. 2 car garage.
You are situated in Pacifica a quiet beach community and 1 mile from the Carlsbad Lagoon, a world class estuary with bountiful nature habitats. Plus it is located close the beach in a very nice neighborhood.
Sorry NO pets
Call Sonia Kerrigan at 760-828-5232
write me at promisevacations@promisepm.com
CA BRE Agent #1923545
VACATION RENTAL, not a year lease!!! Zillow, trulia, etc are not right.
Professional Property Management provided by Promise Property Management Prices subject to change based on dates and availability.
(RLNE4280189)