All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25

1680 North Coast Highway 101 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1680 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Encinitas townhome fully furnished - 1680 N. Coast Hwy Suite 25

$2200 May
$2600 June, July and August
$2400 September

Beautiful townhouse, less than 2 blocks from the beach of Encinitas.

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, very spacious dining room, living room and 3 large balconies.

The kitchen is fully equipped and the dining room is formal.

Your accommodations include wifi, linens and towels.

Washer/dryer in the garage. 2 car garage.

You are situated in Pacifica a quiet beach community and 1 mile from the Carlsbad Lagoon, a world class estuary with bountiful nature habitats. Plus it is located close the beach in a very nice neighborhood.

Sorry NO pets

Call Sonia Kerrigan at 760-828-5232
write me at promisevacations@promisepm.com
CA BRE Agent #1923545

VACATION RENTAL, not a year lease!!! Zillow, trulia, etc are not right.

Professional Property Management provided by Promise Property Management Prices subject to change based on dates and availability.

(RLNE4280189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have any available units?
1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have?
Some of 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 currently offering any rent specials?
1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 is pet friendly.
Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 offer parking?
Yes, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 offers parking.
Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have a pool?
Yes, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 has a pool.
Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have accessible units?
No, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College