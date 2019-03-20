1680 N Coast Hwy. 101 #25

Amenities

Encinitas townhome fully furnished - 1680 N. Coast Hwy Suite 25



$2200 May

$2600 June, July and August

$2400 September



Beautiful townhouse, less than 2 blocks from the beach of Encinitas.



2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, very spacious dining room, living room and 3 large balconies.



The kitchen is fully equipped and the dining room is formal.



Your accommodations include wifi, linens and towels.



Washer/dryer in the garage. 2 car garage.



You are situated in Pacifica a quiet beach community and 1 mile from the Carlsbad Lagoon, a world class estuary with bountiful nature habitats. Plus it is located close the beach in a very nice neighborhood.



Sorry NO pets



Call Sonia Kerrigan at 760-828-5232

write me at promisevacations@promisepm.com

CA BRE Agent #1923545



VACATION RENTAL, not a year lease!!! Zillow, trulia, etc are not right.



Professional Property Management provided by Promise Property Management Prices subject to change based on dates and availability.



