1656 Swallowtail Rd.

Gorgeous 4Br/2.5Ba Home in Encinitas w/ Large Sunroom - NEW CARPET AND VINYL PLANK FLOORING! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous Encinitas home! This home features an elegant dining room with bay windows. The Kitchen includes beautiful granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. An added bonus is the sunroom perfect for relaxing after a long week. Take a walk to the nearby park and trails and enjoy the large backyard with patio and grass (monthly landscaping included).



Key Features:



-New carpet upstairs

-New vinyl plank flooring (first floor)

-Granite countertops

-Stainless steel appliances

-Sunroom

-Lots of windows with natural light

-Fireplace

-Vaulted Ceilings

-2 Car Attached Garage

-Private yard, landscaping included

-Refrigerator

-Washer/Dryer

-Ceiling fans

-A/C

-Citrus trees in backyard



*Close proximity to:



-Encinitas ranch golf course

-Walking trails

-Park



https://tours.virtuance.com/1604191?idx=1



Security deposit $4,100. Pets allowed w/ owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Jenny for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 518-5664



Pacific Property Management



