Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Condo 55+ Community - Completely remodeled two bedroom two bath condo. Golf course community with two pools and clubhouse. New paint, flooring, and counters! Light and bright living area with an enclosed back patio. 1 car garage also has washer/dryer hookups. Will provide washer/dryer if needed.



This property is in a 55+ Community.



Available Now

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE5557685)