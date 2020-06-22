Amenities

159 W Glaucus, Unit D Available 02/01/19 Leucadia Furnished Condo, Steps to the Beach! - Enjoy the beach lifestyle community of Leucadia (Encinitas, CA) in North County San Diego! This wonderful Encinitas one bedroom, one bathroom furnished condo is in the popular and gated Beachwalk complex. It is perfect for a single person or couple who want location, location, location! There is live music, coffee houses, wine bars, restaurants and beach access all around the corner! The Leucadia neighborhood is know for its friendly neighbors, beach town vibe, and beautiful sunsets!! It is just steps to the beach, also has assigned covered parking, a common area pool, spa, laundry and BBQ area in the complex.



This unit is nicely appointed with new furnishings, a well equipped modern kitchen, dining bar, and comfortable bedding/pillows/linens. It is very close proximity to Beacons and Grandview Beaches with great restaurants, and shops all within walking distance. Furnishings can be left in the condo or removed prior to tenancy. Water included, other utilities to be paid by tenant. Small dog OK, no smoking.



Beachwalk condos are located in a private and secure enclave of condos, West of Coast Highway 101, with a quick walk to the beach from the famous and historic Neptune Ave. Easy access to Interstate 5 and Coast Highway 101 make for a quick drive to other San Diego favorites and destinations such as Del Mar Race Track, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



