Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
159 W Glaucus, Unit D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

159 W Glaucus, Unit D

159 West Glaucus Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 West Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
159 W Glaucus, Unit D Available 02/01/19 Leucadia Furnished Condo, Steps to the Beach! - Enjoy the beach lifestyle community of Leucadia (Encinitas, CA) in North County San Diego! This wonderful Encinitas one bedroom, one bathroom furnished condo is in the popular and gated Beachwalk complex. It is perfect for a single person or couple who want location, location, location! There is live music, coffee houses, wine bars, restaurants and beach access all around the corner! The Leucadia neighborhood is know for its friendly neighbors, beach town vibe, and beautiful sunsets!! It is just steps to the beach, also has assigned covered parking, a common area pool, spa, laundry and BBQ area in the complex.

This unit is nicely appointed with new furnishings, a well equipped modern kitchen, dining bar, and comfortable bedding/pillows/linens. It is very close proximity to Beacons and Grandview Beaches with great restaurants, and shops all within walking distance. Furnishings can be left in the condo or removed prior to tenancy. Water included, other utilities to be paid by tenant. Small dog OK, no smoking.

Beachwalk condos are located in a private and secure enclave of condos, West of Coast Highway 101, with a quick walk to the beach from the famous and historic Neptune Ave. Easy access to Interstate 5 and Coast Highway 101 make for a quick drive to other San Diego favorites and destinations such as Del Mar Race Track, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-furnished-rentals
2. Find the property of interest, and then click on "Apply Now".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2749906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

