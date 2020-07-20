All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

131 Grandview Street, #2

131 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Location

131 Grandview Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
131 Grandview Street, #2 Available 06/21/19 Charming Leucadia Condo - Steps from Grandview Beach! - Enjoy the beach and surf community lifestyle of Leucadia (Encinitas) in this charming condo, West of Coast Highway 101! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath updated condo features high ceilings, hardwood floors and custom tiles throughout. The inviting living room area includes a wood burning fireplace and opens up to a convertible space that can be used as an office or a dining room. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms are located on the second floor and include ensuite bathrooms with a shower/tub combo and feature modern sinks, cabinets and fixtures.

The private front patio entry includes a gated courtyard with a hot tub/spa surrounded by a redwood deck. There is also a patio space that is accessible off the living room. Other features of the home include an attached one-car garage with direct access to the home, ample storage space and a washer/dryer. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

West of Coast Highway 101, it's a quick walk to the beach from the famous and historic Neptune Ave to Grandview, Beacons, Stonesteps beaches or short drive to Ponto Beach in Carlsbad. Walking distance to great restaurants, taverns and shops on Coast Highway 101. Convenient commuting with easy on/off access to Interstate-5. It is also just a quick drive to area golf courses, Carlsbad, Del Mar, La Jolla, downtown San Diego and other San Diego County destinations.The condo is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union Elementary School District: Paul Ecke-Central Elementary, Dieguino Middle, and La Costa Canyon High School.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2394142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have any available units?
131 Grandview Street, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have?
Some of 131 Grandview Street, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Grandview Street, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
131 Grandview Street, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Grandview Street, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Grandview Street, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 131 Grandview Street, #2 offers parking.
Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Grandview Street, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have a pool?
No, 131 Grandview Street, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have accessible units?
No, 131 Grandview Street, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Grandview Street, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Grandview Street, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Grandview Street, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
