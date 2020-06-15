111 La Veta

Amenities

*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished with open floorplan invites you to relax & play seconds from beach, shops & restaurants. Sleeps 6 people comfortably: Master Bedroom King; Second Queen, Third 2 Twin Beds, Fourth Office with daybed. Private patios; backyard with BBQ & hot tub a great way to wind down a perfect day on the coast.