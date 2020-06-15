All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:54 AM

111 La Veta

111 La Veta Avenue · (760) 807-1514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished with open floorplan invites you to relax & play seconds from beach, shops & restaurants. Sleeps 6 people comfortably: Master Bedroom King; Second Queen, Third 2 Twin Beds, Fourth Office with daybed. Private patios; backyard with BBQ & hot tub a great way to wind down a perfect day on the coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 La Veta have any available units?
111 La Veta has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 La Veta have?
Some of 111 La Veta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 La Veta currently offering any rent specials?
111 La Veta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 La Veta pet-friendly?
No, 111 La Veta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 111 La Veta offer parking?
Yes, 111 La Veta does offer parking.
Does 111 La Veta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 La Veta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 La Veta have a pool?
No, 111 La Veta does not have a pool.
Does 111 La Veta have accessible units?
No, 111 La Veta does not have accessible units.
Does 111 La Veta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 La Veta has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 La Veta have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 La Veta does not have units with air conditioning.
Equal Housing Opportunity