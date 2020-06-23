1021 Vulcan - 7

Amenities
Call Twila 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.
Welcome to your oasis few blocks from the ocean.
This town-home (2 story) has it all and is ready to move in March 9th!
Completely Renovated
New Carpet
Refinished Counters
Designer Paint
Private Patio & Balcony
Dishwasher
Onsite Laundry
Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space
Close to the Beach, Shopping & Freeway
Water/Trash Included
Please call Twila (resident manager) 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.
Call Twila 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.
Welcome to your oasis few blocks from the ocean.
This town-home (2 story) has it all and is ready to move in April 5th!
Completely Renovated
New Carpet
Refinished Counters
Designer Paint
Private Patio & Balcony
Dishwasher
Onsite Laundry
Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space
Close to the Beach, Shopping & Freeway
Water/Trash Included
Please call Twila (resident manager) 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.