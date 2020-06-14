Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

148 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Emeryville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
18 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Central Emeryville
4 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,127
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
2 Commodore Drive #476
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #476 Available 06/15/20 Sweet and spacious top floor 1/1 condo at Watergate with an enclosed patio - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! Come home to Watergate condominiums by the bay in Emeryville! Enjoy resort style

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6047 Christie Avenue
6047 Christie Ave, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1647 sqft
6047 Christie Avenue - 6047 Christie Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Available 05/16/20 Beautiful Condo, Updated Kitchen, Plenty of natural light - The first floor (approx. 660sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1500 Park Ave
1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1181 sqft
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Berkeley
14 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1555 32nd Street, Unit 5
1555 32nd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Chic and Upscale large 1 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms loft style residence in West Oakland near Emeryville border - Upscale Loft-style Condo in Oaklands Dogtown Art District near Emeryville in a gated community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longfellow
1 Unit Available
758 40th Street
758 40th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
ONE BLOCK FROM BART! Beautiful sunny top floor flat, w/spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen, parking and laundry! - Top floor remodeled classic flat in great Temescal district close to BART and all great shops, restaurants, cafes and bars in Telegraph.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2431 Seventh Street Unit B
2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walkers and Bikers Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bushrod
1 Unit Available
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
C Available 06/15/20 Bright and spacious town-house style 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom located near Shattuck Ave in the lovely NOBE District. This bright unit is perfect for singles, a small family, roomies and commuters.
City Guide for Emeryville, CA

Emeryville is home to Shellmound, which is a huge deposit of shellfish and other animal remains left over from the meals of ancient Native Americans. This archaeological marvel was formed by a settlement that is thought to have begun more than 2,800 years ago. Adding to Shellmound with your own leftovers is frowned upon.

Emeryville is often considered a neighborhood in Oakland, but is actually its own city. With its San Francisco Bay coastline and easy access to the Bay Bridge, University of California and Berkeley, Emeryville is not like most small towns. Though having only 10,080 people in the 2010 census, the city is growing fast, and is home to an impressive list of nationally known businesses, including Jamba Juice, Peet's Coffee and Tea, Clif Bar, Novartis and Pixar Animation Studios. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Emeryville, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Emeryville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

