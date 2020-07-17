All apartments in Emeryville
5 Admiral Drive #209

5 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!!
Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.

Come home to this cute, courtyard view studio with a walk-out patio. Light and bright with an open layout. Upgraded with gleaming flooring throughout (no carpet!,) stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous walk-in shower. Built in desk area, walk-in closet and more!
1 assigned garage parking space included and additional onsite parking available on a first come first serve basis.
Onsite laundry room in the building. Washers and dryers are coin operated and are clean and well maintained.
This Watergate Community contains four swimming pools, including one indoor/outdoor pool (the pool closest to the studio is junior Olympic size and heated at 82 degrees year around), four tennis courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi whirlpool baths, four racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms. Walk along the path to the marina with views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. There is an onsite HOA available 5 days a week and 24 hour security that patrols the property around the clock. The Emeryville police and fire department are across the street.
All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS and Roba's Pizza Café. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for PG&E and internet.
No pets or smoking of any kind.

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

alleastbayproperties.com
Christine Gallina
Cal BRE# 01341597
All East Bay Properties
Cal BRE #01516255

(RLNE2833420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have any available units?
5 Admiral Drive #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emeryville, CA.
What amenities does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have?
Some of 5 Admiral Drive #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Admiral Drive #209 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Admiral Drive #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Admiral Drive #209 pet-friendly?
No, 5 Admiral Drive #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Admiral Drive #209 offers parking.
Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Admiral Drive #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have a pool?
Yes, 5 Admiral Drive #209 has a pool.
Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have accessible units?
No, 5 Admiral Drive #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Admiral Drive #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Admiral Drive #209 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Admiral Drive #209 has units with air conditioning.
