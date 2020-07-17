5 Admiral Drive #209

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage internet access sauna tennis court

Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!!

Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.



Come home to this cute, courtyard view studio with a walk-out patio. Light and bright with an open layout. Upgraded with gleaming flooring throughout (no carpet!,) stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous walk-in shower. Built in desk area, walk-in closet and more!

1 assigned garage parking space included and additional onsite parking available on a first come first serve basis.

Onsite laundry room in the building. Washers and dryers are coin operated and are clean and well maintained.

This Watergate Community contains four swimming pools, including one indoor/outdoor pool (the pool closest to the studio is junior Olympic size and heated at 82 degrees year around), four tennis courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi whirlpool baths, four racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms. Walk along the path to the marina with views of San Francisco, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. There is an onsite HOA available 5 days a week and 24 hour security that patrols the property around the clock. The Emeryville police and fire department are across the street.

All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS and Roba's Pizza Café. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for PG&E and internet.

No pets or smoking of any kind.



*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.



