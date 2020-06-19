All apartments in Emeryville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

4 Anchor Drive, #323

4 Anchor Drive · (917) 318-8878
Location

4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 Anchor Drive, #323 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Stunning water views from this 1/1 at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - Vacant and easy to show!
Please text Christine at 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
Nestled on a peninsula jutting into San Francisco Bay lies the Watergate Condominium Community that is only 12 minutes to the San Francisco financial district.
Cozy 1/1 with a gorgeous water view!
Lovely views from the living room and bedroom with a sweet kitchen with ceramic tile countertops and a dishwasher. Large walk-in closet in the bedroom and a lovely terrace to enjoy the epic sunsets.
Laundry in the same building but not in any units at Watergate.
This community contains 4 swimming pools, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms.
All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS, Watergate Cleaners and Roba's Pizza Café. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, 1 assigned garage parking space and parking for an additional car are all included in the rent.

Christine Gallina
Cal BRE#01341597
All East Bay Properties
Cal BRE#01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

(RLNE4544625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

