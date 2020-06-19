4 Anchor Drive, #323

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Stunning water views from this 1/1 at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - Vacant and easy to show!

Nestled on a peninsula jutting into San Francisco Bay lies the Watergate Condominium Community that is only 12 minutes to the San Francisco financial district.

Cozy 1/1 with a gorgeous water view!

Lovely views from the living room and bedroom with a sweet kitchen with ceramic tile countertops and a dishwasher. Large walk-in closet in the bedroom and a lovely terrace to enjoy the epic sunsets.

Laundry in the same building but not in any units at Watergate.

This community contains 4 swimming pools, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, racquetball courts, exercise conditioning room and gym, men's and women's saunas, steam rooms, showers and changing rooms.

All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is approximately one mile away. The Watergate market is next door for convenience, along with UPS, Watergate Cleaners and Roba's Pizza Café. Trader Joe's, the Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods is 3.2 miles away. Berkeley Bowl is 2 miles away. Water, sewer, garbage, 1 assigned garage parking space and parking for an additional car are all included in the rent.



