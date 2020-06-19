9508 Emerald Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry cable included garage recently renovated carpet range

Upgraded Condo Walking Distance to Downtown Elk Grove and Elk Grove Park - Very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo with upgrades include paint, new carpet & tile counters. Open floorplan features living room, open kitchen & nook. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit as well as onsite laundry.Walking distance to Elk Grove Park & shopping. Hwy 99 to Elk Grove Blvd east, right Elk Grove Florin, left Emerald Park. Tenant will pay for water and must have a renters insurance policy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719546)