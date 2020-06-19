All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9508 Emerald Park Drive

9508 Emerald Park Drive · (916) 712-3403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9508 Emerald Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9508 Emerald Park Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded Condo Walking Distance to Downtown Elk Grove and Elk Grove Park - Very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo with upgrades include paint, new carpet & tile counters. Open floorplan features living room, open kitchen & nook. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit as well as onsite laundry.Walking distance to Elk Grove Park & shopping. Hwy 99 to Elk Grove Blvd east, right Elk Grove Florin, left Emerald Park. Tenant will pay for water and must have a renters insurance policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have any available units?
9508 Emerald Park Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have?
Some of 9508 Emerald Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9508 Emerald Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9508 Emerald Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 Emerald Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9508 Emerald Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9508 Emerald Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9508 Emerald Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have a pool?
No, 9508 Emerald Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9508 Emerald Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9508 Emerald Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9508 Emerald Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9508 Emerald Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
