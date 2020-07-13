/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
60 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
14 Units Available
Laguna Stonelake
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1240 sqft
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Camden Passage West
8757 Tom Thumb Ct
8757 Tom Thumb Court, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2925 sqft
Camden Passage - Pool - This home is located in the very desirable area of Camden Passage across street from Greenbelt & Lake! Executive Home w/ top of the line upgrades! The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has cherry wood built-ins throughout, full bathroom
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2860 Brighton Beach Way
2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1076 sqft
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9984 Fan Shell Lane
9984 Fan Shell Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1429 sqft
New NEW NeW home build - 9984 Fan Shell - This beautiful new home build is sure to please! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of storage and a beautiful tranquil backyard perfect for those with a green thumb.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
9 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkway
7328 Frankline blvd #2
7328 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
condominum - Property Id: 286978 Two Bed one bath Condo with community security; it is newly painted with new floors, and the community pool and playground are included. Ready to move in by May 25th.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkway
4108 Weymouth Ln
4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1323 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Florin
7307 AVE HASKELL
7307 Dave Street, Florin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
818 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
Results within 10 miles of Elk Grove
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:55am
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,899
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
9 Units Available
Northrup
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
49 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Similar Pages
Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 BedroomsElk Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElk Grove 3 BedroomsElk Grove Accessible ApartmentsElk Grove Apartments with Balcony
Elk Grove Apartments with GarageElk Grove Apartments with GymElk Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElk Grove Apartments with ParkingElk Grove Apartments with Pool