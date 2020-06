3833 Maxson Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL FULL SIZE HOUSE W/ FIREPLACE & 2 PARKING - Property Id: 174608



VIEW THE HOUSE TODAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



EXTREMELY BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHS COMPLETELY

REMODELED



IMPORTANT!!



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

NO PET ANIMALS OF ANY KIND



Completely Remodeled Entire House

Cherry Hardwood Floors through out entire house

Separate Laundry room with lots of cabinets

Breakfast Area

Dinning Area

Living room with Fire place

QUIET COMPLEX

Stainless steel stove & microwave

Refrigerator water hookup

Wall Heaters & ACs installed in every room



APPROX 1200 SQFT

NEW & SPACIOUS REMODELED KITCHEN,

GRANITE TOPS TO NEW KITCHEN CABINETS



1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE PARKING

1 EXTRA PARKING IN FRONT OF HOUSE



NEAR HIGHWAYS 10, 605, 60, 5



WE PAY FOR WATER, SEWER, TRASH, GENERAL MAINTENANCE (24-48 HOUR TURN AROUND) PEST CONTROL AND GARDENING



PLEASE EMAIL ME FOR A FASTER RESPONSE

DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES EVEN ON THE DRIVE WAY AREA.



ANY VIOLATIONS WILL BE DISQUALIFIED. MAKE APPOINTMENT WITH MANAGERS TO VIEW THE APARTMENT.



NO BROKER OR REALTOR SALES CALLS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174608

Property Id 174608



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5373213)