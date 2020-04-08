12248 Mulhall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home. New wood laminate flooring, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, new blinds in all bedrooms & living room. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Two car attached garage with laundry in garage. Master suite with dressing area and remodeled bathroom. Carpet in all bedrooms. Tile in bathrooms and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, living room, family room/dining room, entry and hallway. Wonderful fully fenced back yard with covered private patio. Central air conditioning and forced air heating. This Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. The Listing Agent & Broker have not verified the information. The Buyer & their agent are advised to investigate all aspects of the property, home, neighborhood, school boundaries, etc. to their satisfaction.