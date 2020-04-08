All apartments in El Monte
El Monte, CA
12248 Mulhall Street
12248 Mulhall Street

12248 Mulhall Street · No Longer Available
Location

12248 Mulhall Street, El Monte, CA 91732
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home. New wood laminate flooring, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, new blinds in all bedrooms & living room. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Two car attached garage with laundry in garage. Master suite with dressing area and remodeled bathroom. Carpet in all bedrooms. Tile in bathrooms and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, living room, family room/dining room, entry and hallway. Wonderful fully fenced back yard with covered private patio. Central air conditioning and forced air heating. This Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. The Listing Agent & Broker have not verified the information. The Buyer & their agent are advised to investigate all aspects of the property, home, neighborhood, school boundaries, etc. to their satisfaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12248 Mulhall Street have any available units?
12248 Mulhall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 12248 Mulhall Street have?
Some of 12248 Mulhall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12248 Mulhall Street currently offering any rent specials?
12248 Mulhall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12248 Mulhall Street pet-friendly?
No, 12248 Mulhall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 12248 Mulhall Street offer parking?
Yes, 12248 Mulhall Street offers parking.
Does 12248 Mulhall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12248 Mulhall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12248 Mulhall Street have a pool?
No, 12248 Mulhall Street does not have a pool.
Does 12248 Mulhall Street have accessible units?
No, 12248 Mulhall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12248 Mulhall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12248 Mulhall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12248 Mulhall Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12248 Mulhall Street has units with air conditioning.

