Amenities

garage recently renovated guest parking

Wonderful remodeled PUD available for lease. Featuring a spacious 1500+ sqft living space layout, this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is ready for someone to call it home. Located in a gated community, community space in the form of a small grassed area is included. Attached two car garage also gives added convenience for occupants to get in and out without having to deal with weather conditions. Community also features guest parking outside the gate. Won't last long!