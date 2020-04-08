Amenities

11236 vista lane el monte is a prosaic single family residence that is found inside a gated community on the edge of El Monte. The backyard overlooks the football field of the Arroyo High School. Surrounding areas include a Sam’s Club, Chase Bank, and numerous food choices. 11236 Vista Lane is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with a 2 car garage that is going up for rent for $3,000. Although near a high school, it is a quiet serene neighborhood. The house contains 2,535 square feet and was built in 1990. CALL OR TEXT KIM