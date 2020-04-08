All apartments in El Monte
11236 Vista Lane

11236 Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11236 Vista Lane, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11236 vista lane el monte is a prosaic single family residence that is found inside a gated community on the edge of El Monte. The backyard overlooks the football field of the Arroyo High School. Surrounding areas include a Sam’s Club, Chase Bank, and numerous food choices. 11236 Vista Lane is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with a 2 car garage that is going up for rent for $3,000. Although near a high school, it is a quiet serene neighborhood. The house contains 2,535 square feet and was built in 1990. CALL OR TEXT KIM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11236 Vista Lane have any available units?
11236 Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 11236 Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11236 Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11236 Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11236 Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11236 Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11236 Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 11236 Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11236 Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11236 Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 11236 Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11236 Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 11236 Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11236 Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11236 Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11236 Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11236 Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
