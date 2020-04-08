11041 Dodson Street

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome in a gated community by South El Monte city. 3 bedroom with a close loft converted into a bedroom. 2 Upstairs bathroom with a total living space of 1979 sq ft. Spacious living and dining area with a remodeled kitchen. Central AC and 2 cars attached garage. Rent includes water, trash, landscape and gate security. It's located in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to freeway 10, 60 and 605 and shopping, restaurants and schools. Call today for an appointment. This townhome won't last long.