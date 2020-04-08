All apartments in El Monte
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

11041 Dodson Street

11041 Dodson Street
Location

11041 Dodson Street, El Monte, CA 91733
Mountain View

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome in a gated community by South El Monte city. 3 bedroom with a close loft converted into a bedroom. 2 Upstairs bathroom with a total living space of 1979 sq ft. Spacious living and dining area with a remodeled kitchen. Central AC and 2 cars attached garage. Rent includes water, trash, landscape and gate security. It's located in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to freeway 10, 60 and 605 and shopping, restaurants and schools. Call today for an appointment. This townhome won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11041 Dodson Street have any available units?
11041 Dodson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 11041 Dodson Street currently offering any rent specials?
11041 Dodson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11041 Dodson Street pet-friendly?
No, 11041 Dodson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11041 Dodson Street offer parking?
Yes, 11041 Dodson Street offers parking.
Does 11041 Dodson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11041 Dodson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11041 Dodson Street have a pool?
No, 11041 Dodson Street does not have a pool.
Does 11041 Dodson Street have accessible units?
No, 11041 Dodson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11041 Dodson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11041 Dodson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11041 Dodson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11041 Dodson Street has units with air conditioning.
