Camden Park
Camden Park

525 E Camden Ave · (619) 648-4693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The beautifully landscaped grounds of Camden Park in El Cajon, California, is a relaxing and serene place to call home. Camden Park offers convenient access to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway where you can find an enjoyable shopping experience at the Parkway Plaza Mall, attend a play or a concert at the East County Performing Arts Center and dine at any of our exquisite restaurants.

We offer uniquely designed one and two bedroom apartments where you can enjoy all the amenities of designer living at Camden Park. All of our floor plans include a 24 hour monitored alarm system in each unit, a patio or balcony to relax on after a hard day's work, and are cable ready. Included in each unit are washer and dryer connections, a spacious walk-in closet, plush carpeted floors, a cozy gas fireplace to reminisce with and so much more!

For those warm days when you want to entertain your family and friends, enjoy a dip in our shimmering swimming pool, relax in our soothing spa or sho

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: Max is 30 lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Parking garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Park have any available units?
Camden Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does Camden Park have?
Some of Camden Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Park currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Park is pet friendly.
Does Camden Park offer parking?
Yes, Camden Park offers parking.
Does Camden Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camden Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Park have a pool?
Yes, Camden Park has a pool.
Does Camden Park have accessible units?
No, Camden Park does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Camden Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Park has units with air conditioning.
