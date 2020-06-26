122 S. Anza St.

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!***

This remodeled 2br 1ba upstairs unit will be available soon! With brand new granite counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher), you're not going to want to miss out! The kitchen, dining room and bathroom all have brand new wood like vinyl plank and the living room, hallway and both bedrooms have brand new carpet. The bathroom has also been updated to match the kitchen with the same cabinet style vanity and granite counter top. For your comfort, the unit comes with ceiling fans in each bedroom & the living room, a wall AC in the living room and a wall heater in each bedroom. For your convenience, the building comes with access to an onsite laundry room and you'll have 2 reserved parking spaces in the parking lot. While the unit just needs it's final touches, showings can be scheduled right away - call us today to schedule an appointment!