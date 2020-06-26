All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:35 PM

122 S. Anza St.

122 South Anza Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!***
This remodeled 2br 1ba upstairs unit will be available soon! With brand new granite counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher), you're not going to want to miss out! The kitchen, dining room and bathroom all have brand new wood like vinyl plank and the living room, hallway and both bedrooms have brand new carpet. The bathroom has also been updated to match the kitchen with the same cabinet style vanity and granite counter top. For your comfort, the unit comes with ceiling fans in each bedroom & the living room, a wall AC in the living room and a wall heater in each bedroom. For your convenience, the building comes with access to an onsite laundry room and you'll have 2 reserved parking spaces in the parking lot. While the unit just needs it's final touches, showings can be scheduled right away - call us today to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S. Anza St. have any available units?
122 S. Anza St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 122 S. Anza St. have?
Some of 122 S. Anza St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S. Anza St. currently offering any rent specials?
122 S. Anza St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S. Anza St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 S. Anza St. is pet friendly.
Does 122 S. Anza St. offer parking?
Yes, 122 S. Anza St. offers parking.
Does 122 S. Anza St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 S. Anza St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S. Anza St. have a pool?
No, 122 S. Anza St. does not have a pool.
Does 122 S. Anza St. have accessible units?
No, 122 S. Anza St. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S. Anza St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S. Anza St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 S. Anza St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 S. Anza St. has units with air conditioning.
