El Cajon, CA
916 Jamacha Road
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

916 Jamacha Road

916 Jamacha Road · No Longer Available
Location

916 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
916 Jamacha Road Available 05/24/19 UPSCALE NEWER TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY 3 BR, 2.5 BA, & 2-CAR GARAGE. - This upscale newer townhome is in a great area of Granite Hills (close to Rancho San Diego shopping and freeway access). This townhome has appliances (gas oven, cook top,built-in microwave and dishwasher), custom oak cabinetry throughout, laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups. Ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, large garage with custom floor surface. Central heat and air. Gated complex. Please drive by 912 Jamacha Rd. No pets. 916 JAMACHA RD. (NEAR GRANITE HILLS DRIVE)

912 - 930 Jamacha Rd
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 988-2441 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 program.

Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com

(RLNE4865227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Jamacha Road have any available units?
916 Jamacha Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 916 Jamacha Road have?
Some of 916 Jamacha Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Jamacha Road currently offering any rent specials?
916 Jamacha Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Jamacha Road pet-friendly?
No, 916 Jamacha Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 916 Jamacha Road offer parking?
Yes, 916 Jamacha Road offers parking.
Does 916 Jamacha Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Jamacha Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Jamacha Road have a pool?
No, 916 Jamacha Road does not have a pool.
Does 916 Jamacha Road have accessible units?
No, 916 Jamacha Road does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Jamacha Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Jamacha Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Jamacha Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 916 Jamacha Road has units with air conditioning.
