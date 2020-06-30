892 Pebble Ct.

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single story home on a cul-de-sac with a 2-car garage and plenty of additional off street parking, located just minutes from local schools, dining, shopping.



This spacious home has an eat in kitchen along with a dining room. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the living room, the sliding glass windows add to the open and bright feel to this home. Central air conditioning and forced heating available along with several ceiling fans. Washer and dryer also available for the tenants use (as is condition). There are two covered patios one is just off the living room and the other is just off the kitchen leading to the large fenced backyard.



Tenants have the option to use the security alarm at their own cost. Renter's Insurance required upon move in. Small pets okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with additional deposit, No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



