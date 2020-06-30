All apartments in El Cajon
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
892 Pebble Ct.
892 Pebble Ct.

892 Pebble Court · No Longer Available
Location

892 Pebble Court, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single story home on a cul-de-sac with a 2-car garage and plenty of additional off street parking, located just minutes from local schools, dining, shopping.

This spacious home has an eat in kitchen along with a dining room. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the living room, the sliding glass windows add to the open and bright feel to this home. Central air conditioning and forced heating available along with several ceiling fans. Washer and dryer also available for the tenants use (as is condition). There are two covered patios one is just off the living room and the other is just off the kitchen leading to the large fenced backyard.

Tenants have the option to use the security alarm at their own cost. Renter's Insurance required upon move in. Small pets okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with additional deposit, No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2586151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Pebble Ct. have any available units?
892 Pebble Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 892 Pebble Ct. have?
Some of 892 Pebble Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Pebble Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
892 Pebble Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Pebble Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 892 Pebble Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 892 Pebble Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 892 Pebble Ct. offers parking.
Does 892 Pebble Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 892 Pebble Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Pebble Ct. have a pool?
No, 892 Pebble Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 892 Pebble Ct. have accessible units?
No, 892 Pebble Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Pebble Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Pebble Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 892 Pebble Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 892 Pebble Ct. has units with air conditioning.

