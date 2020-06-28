862 Laffey Lane

Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath in El Cajon - Charming and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car garage in the heart of El Cajon. Walk to Parkway Plaza, restaurants, shops! Close freeway access puts you minutes from anywhere in San Diego!
~3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom
~2 Car Garage
~Spacious master retreat complete with walk-in closet, double vanity and separate water closet
~Washer/Dryer hookups
~Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, Gas Stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher
~Vaulted ceilings
~Fenced backyard
~Quiet tree-lined community
~Close to shopping and restaurants
* Please note no Section 8
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5153163)