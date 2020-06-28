862 Laffey Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

3 Bed/2 Bath in El Cajon - Charming and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car garage in the heart of El Cajon. Walk to Parkway Plaza, restaurants, shops! Close freeway access puts you minutes from anywhere in San Diego!



~3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom

~2 Car Garage

~Spacious master retreat complete with walk-in closet, double vanity and separate water closet

~Washer/Dryer hookups

~Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, Gas Stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher

~Vaulted ceilings

~Fenced backyard

~Quiet tree-lined community

~Close to shopping and restaurants



* Please note no Section 8



You may apply by visiting our website



No Pets Allowed



