862 Laffey Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

862 Laffey Lane

Location

862 Laffey Lane, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath in El Cajon - Charming and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car garage in the heart of El Cajon. Walk to Parkway Plaza, restaurants, shops! Close freeway access puts you minutes from anywhere in San Diego!

~3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom
~2 Car Garage
~Spacious master retreat complete with walk-in closet, double vanity and separate water closet
~Washer/Dryer hookups
~Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, Gas Stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher
~Vaulted ceilings
~Fenced backyard
~Quiet tree-lined community
~Close to shopping and restaurants

* Please note no Section 8

You may apply by visiting our website

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

