El Cajon, CA
800 South Anza St.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:18 AM

800 South Anza St.

800 South Anza Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This patio style home features recently renovated 2Br and 2Ba features updated features throughout. The kitchen features updated cabinets & granite counters and stainless appliances (Dishwasher & Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator). For your comfort, the unit boasts central AC and heat. Interior washer & dryer hookups (electric only) are also available for your use. Beat the summer heat with the gleaming community pool only steps away from your front door! This one won't stay available long. Call us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 South Anza St. have any available units?
800 South Anza St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 800 South Anza St. have?
Some of 800 South Anza St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 South Anza St. currently offering any rent specials?
800 South Anza St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 South Anza St. pet-friendly?
No, 800 South Anza St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 800 South Anza St. offer parking?
No, 800 South Anza St. does not offer parking.
Does 800 South Anza St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 South Anza St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 South Anza St. have a pool?
Yes, 800 South Anza St. has a pool.
Does 800 South Anza St. have accessible units?
No, 800 South Anza St. does not have accessible units.
Does 800 South Anza St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 South Anza St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 South Anza St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 South Anza St. has units with air conditioning.
