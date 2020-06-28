800 South Anza St.

Amenities

This patio style home features recently renovated 2Br and 2Ba features updated features throughout. The kitchen features updated cabinets & granite counters and stainless appliances (Dishwasher & Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator). For your comfort, the unit boasts central AC and heat. Interior washer & dryer hookups (electric only) are also available for your use. Beat the summer heat with the gleaming community pool only steps away from your front door! This one won't stay available long. Call us today!!