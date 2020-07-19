701 W. Chase Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unique 4Br/2Ba with Open Floorplan in Central Location - Unique 4 bedroom/2 bathroom open floorplan home in central location. Large living room and family room with fireplace. Formal dining area with lots of windows. Open kitchen with lots of built in cabinetry, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Mixture of carpet, laminate, tile and wood flooring throughout home. Laundry area with washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Detached garage with half bathroom. Plenty of additional parking behind home. Nice open yard. Centrally located close to restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.



**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****



(RLNE3759234)