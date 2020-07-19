All apartments in El Cajon
701 W. Chase Avenue
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

701 W. Chase Avenue

701 W Chase Ave · No Longer Available
Location

701 W Chase Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique 4Br/2Ba with Open Floorplan in Central Location - Unique 4 bedroom/2 bathroom open floorplan home in central location. Large living room and family room with fireplace. Formal dining area with lots of windows. Open kitchen with lots of built in cabinetry, tenant to provide own refrigerator. Mixture of carpet, laminate, tile and wood flooring throughout home. Laundry area with washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Detached garage with half bathroom. Plenty of additional parking behind home. Nice open yard. Centrally located close to restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE3759234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W. Chase Avenue have any available units?
701 W. Chase Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 701 W. Chase Avenue have?
Some of 701 W. Chase Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W. Chase Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
701 W. Chase Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W. Chase Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 701 W. Chase Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 701 W. Chase Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 701 W. Chase Avenue offers parking.
Does 701 W. Chase Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 W. Chase Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W. Chase Avenue have a pool?
No, 701 W. Chase Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 701 W. Chase Avenue have accessible units?
No, 701 W. Chase Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 701 W. Chase Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 W. Chase Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 W. Chase Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 W. Chase Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
