559 East Madison

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7de939107a ---- This recently remodeled 1 bedroom / 1 bath / 710 sqft condo is located on the bottom floor of a gated, secure community. Features include tile floors throughout the main living area, laminate floors in the bedroom, custom cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, ceiling fan in separate dining area, all appliances in kitchen, AC unit in living room, and private backyard patio. Community pool and laundry. Close to major shopping, dining, and freeway access. 1 assigned parking space. Available 07/01. $1,350/mo rent. $1,550 deposit. Tenant pays gas/electric and cable/internet. One pet okay with additional pet deposit and one-time $100 pet processing fee. Tenant must have renter\'s insurance policy. 1 Assigned Parking Spot Ac Unit Community Pool And Laundry Custom Kitchen Cabinets First Floor Unit Gated Community Granite Counter Tops Great Location Tile And Laminate Floors