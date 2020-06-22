All apartments in El Cajon
531 June Way

531 June Way · No Longer Available
Location

531 June Way, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

3 Bedroom Home in El Cajon 1108 sq. ft. house with 3 bed/2 baths located in El Cajon. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom features a private bathroom and mirrored closet doors. There is a spacious backyard with a large shaded patio and a separate fenced off area perfect for pets. The playset will be staying with the property. The home has washer and dryer hookups and a 2 car garage. This property is a convenient drive to Parkway Plaza, San Diego State University, Grossmont College, Lake Murray and so much more. Pets allowed with additional deposit and rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 June Way have any available units?
531 June Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 531 June Way have?
Some of 531 June Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 June Way currently offering any rent specials?
531 June Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 June Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 June Way is pet friendly.
Does 531 June Way offer parking?
Yes, 531 June Way does offer parking.
Does 531 June Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 June Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 June Way have a pool?
No, 531 June Way does not have a pool.
Does 531 June Way have accessible units?
No, 531 June Way does not have accessible units.
Does 531 June Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 June Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 June Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 June Way does not have units with air conditioning.
