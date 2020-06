Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Rare Found in Nowadys market! 1 bedroom 1 bath with own exclusive use yard. Cute and nicely done unit! Spacious living room and dinning room. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator and ready for you to use! Great floor plan with smooth flow! Spacious closet space is another highlight! Great location, off El Cajon Blvd. Neighboring with La Mesa and Fletcher Parkway area. Shopping Center along Fletcher parkway and Magnolica had everything you need and been asking for! Schools and parks nearby!