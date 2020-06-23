470 Jamacha Rd Apt E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool coffee bar air conditioning

Spacious Two Bedroom in Walkable Location.



Take advantage of our Winter Move-in Special: $300 off of your first full month's rent and $1,000 deposit!



This spacious home is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.



Local transportation is right across the street.



A mere 3 minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.



El Cajon is a suburb 17 miles east of Downtown San Diego known for gorgeous hilly scenery, a Mediterranean mostly dry climate, an urban feel, well-rated public schools, and abundant coffee shops and parks.



Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.



Features:

-Two bedrooms/one bathroom on the first floor

-Carpet and ceiling fans throughout

-The kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove/oven

-Wall unit air conditioning

-Laundry on site

-Gated access

-Community swimming pool

-No pets, please

-Off street parking



Available now!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



No Pets Allowed



